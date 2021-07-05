Marici launching exclusively in Selfridges

Plant-based luxury accessory brand Marici is launching exclusively in Selfridges as part of the retailer’s ‘Project Earth’ luxury designer edit from July 8.

Marici will become the only brand within Selfridges luxury edit using Pinatex, an alternative to leather that does not rely on plastics and fossil fuels for its production. The vegan-friendly material is created without using any additional land, water, pesticides, or fertiliser.

Pinatex, a biodegradable fruit leather made from waste pineapple leaves, is derived directly from the off-cuts of the existing pineapple industry, bought directly from farmers themselves. These materials are then upcycled into a luxury material and handcrafted by a team of master artisans based in Venice into the bags.

The London-based label formed as a collective in 2020 in direct response to what it calls the “continued environmental impact of both the synthetic and traditional leather industries” following three years of development.

The group of like-minded individuals aim to merge tradition, slow fashion and innovation to create a “bold and beautiful” brand that can be both environmentally conscious and visually stunning, with a focus on circular design economy and regenerated mindset to offer consumers a “considered and mindful alternative”.

Image: courtesy of Marici

Marici founder and designer Amanda Navaian, said in a statement: “We hope to create an elevated luxury product that offers low environmental impact and high social responsibility. To offer a kinder alternative to Mother Earth whilst not compromising on aesthetics and quality.”

Slow fashion is also at the heart of Marici’s creative process and each handbag is handmade in limited collections and numbered to create staple pieces that will “stand the test of time and be utilised as heirlooms from one generation to the next”.

Marici launches drop one exclusive at Selfridges and includes the ‘Natasha’ a soft oversized clutch, the ‘Queen Mother’ an elegant mini bag with snap closure, and the ‘South Ken’ micro-bag with leather top handle, in a range of colours including off-white and black. Prices range from 490 to 3,600 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Marici