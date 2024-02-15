Marimekko heads Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo line up

As we continue to descend deeper into the fashion week season, Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo (FWT) has now unveiled a number of details for its own AW24 event, which is scheduled to take place from March 11 to 16.

At the height of the roster is Finnish label Marimekko, which will be participating in the fashion week for the first time under the support of Rakuten’s ‘By R’ initiative, designed to bolster the presence of Japanese fashion brands.

The inclusion of the brand’s show, set to take place March 15, comes as part of Rakuten’s efforts to build up the international appeal of the Japanese fashion week, while further thrusting Marimekko into the limelight for consumers in the region.

A similar approach was made last season when streetwear label BAPE was named as the ‘headliner’ for FWT, resulting in a highly anticipated show that celebrated the Japanese-originating brand’s 30th anniversary.

Similarly, Marimekko is also celebrating a milestone year, coming into the 60th anniversary of its Unikko print, a poppy design that has become synonymous with the brand itself.

On the occasion, Marimekko’s creative director, Rebekka Bay, said in a release: “Marimekko is excited to showcase at Rakuten FWT for the first time with the support of the ‘By R’ project. Throughout 2024, we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our most celebrated print, Unikko, and the AW24 collection marks its grand finale.”

Alongside Marimekko, a further 42 brands will be taking part in this season of Rakuten FWT, through fashion shows, installations and video announcements, many of which will be live streamed on a dedicated platform.