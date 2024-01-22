Marine Serre presents first stand-alone men’s collection

French fashion designer Marine Serre presented her first stand-alone men’s collection after deciding to split her men’s and women’s collections and announcing plans to move her catwalk show back onto the women’s calendar.

The move aims to help the French designer establish her menswear offering, and her first stand-alone men’s collection for autumn/winter 2024 showcases 33 looks mixing daily basics with more refined and mature workwear silhouettes.

The debut collection will have three drops, the first to be released in June, featuring natural aqua blue and earthy tones across a range of “spring breakers transition from city life to summer reunions,” such as playful pieces in jacquard knit, transparent mesh, printed silk and the iconic jersey. Highlights include Serre’s signature crescent moon appearing on jeans and upcycled signature household linen shirts designed to capture the essence of summer’s first moments.

Marine Serre AW24 menswear Credits: Marine Serre by Elizabeth Bick

The second drop will offer a versatile, “sophisticated yet relaxed wardrobe” of daywear pieces, which blends holiday vibes with workwear functionality. Pieces will feature regenerated denim, organic cotton canvas, Moonogram embossed leather, knitwear in resilient tan hues, graphic upcycled T-shirts and sweatshirts.

The final drop, launching in August, redefines the Marine Serre uniform for a sophisticated back-to-business look, featuring elegant poplin shirts, Moon Argyle knit, timeless wool coats and Moon diamond jacquard tailored pieces such as sartorial jackets and matching tailored relaxed bermuda shorts.

Other highlights include black nylon sporty tracksuits and a brand-new trail version of the MS Rise sneaker, the MS Rise Tyko, which will be available in three earthy-toned colourways with contrasted laces.

Marine Serre AW24 menswear Credits: Marine Serre by Elizabeth Bick