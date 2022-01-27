Marine Serre relaunches website

Marine Serre has relaunched her website and launched a new ad campaign as she takes a fresh approach to her brand for 2022. The campaign is based around eco-futurism and continues the theme of “Ostal 24” film for spring 2022.

The new website is designed by Paris creative agency Period and puts a bigger spotlight on the Marine Serre’s regenerated products. Many of the pieces in the spring 2022 collection, which are now available on the site, are regenerated from upcycled fabrics.

Marine Serre made quite the splash after winning the LVMH and ANDAM prizes, which helped fund the growth of their brand. Since then, the brand has built an audience around fans of its crescent moon print and their collaborations with stars like A$AP Rocky.