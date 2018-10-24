Mario Lopez launches shoe collection

American Exchange Group has partnered with Mario Lopez to launch new shoe collection for men and boys. The complete fall/winter collection of mens and boys footwear styles include loafers, boat shoes, oxfords, chelsea boots, lace up boots and even novelty smoking shoes.

Lopez has made a name for himself television host, bestselling author, radio personality and actor, with his big break coming when he played AC Slater in Saved by the Bell. Aside from his entertainment endeavors, Lopez is also a huge sports fan, which is reflected into his personal style of casual, fresh, and contemporary looks. The footwear collection showcases a wide range of styles that closely follow Lopez's personal style integrated with the current upcoming footwear trends.

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. The company facilitates distribution to major retailers worldwide for custom private label brands, exclusive licensed brands and branded accessories including watches, wearable technology, jewelry and footwear.

Price points for the collection range from 50 dollars to 80 dollars.

photo: via PR Newswire