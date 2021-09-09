Marks and Spencer launches identity reshaping campaign

British retailer Marks and Spencer has introduced its new autumn/winter campaign ‘Anything but Ordinary’, as part of the brand’s goal to refresh its image and reach new audiences.

Alongside the campaign, the retailer has introduced a new collection complete with staple styles and seasonal products. A particular highlight, as noted by Marks and Spencer, is a range of sweats offered in bold colours each valued at affordable prices. The collection contributes to the brand’s strategy focusing on style and trusted value.

It will also continue to host a large range of its ‘hero’ selection, including a large variety of knitwear, denim, footwear and coats, each considered popular categories of the retailer’s assortment.

Image: Marks and Spencer

The campaign is set to run through a number of media channels, including TikTok, making it the brand’s biggest clothing marketing push in almost two years. The retailer continues to emphasise its commitment to sustainably sourced materials, stating that for this season its clothing will be produced using more eco-conscious cotton and denim.

“We’re reshaping the future of Marks and Spencer clothing with relevant products for how our customers are living and working - sustainably sourced items that offer trusted value and as our new marketing campaign shares, are ‘Anything but Ordinary’,” said merchandise director, Richard Price, in a release. “We’re confident in our stylish product with big buys, especially within our hero categories and we’ll continue to listen to our customers feedback on our ranges.”

Image: Marks and Spencer

To further implement this fresh strategy, Marks and Spencer has adjusted its online presence, adapting its ‘The Edit’ range to include the most stylish items and introducing a ‘shop the look’ button to allow for easy-to-purchase curated looks. Customer and influencer photos are also being optimised online, with the company now promoting the use of the hashtag #MyMarks to encourage its buyers to share their purchases.

In its stores, coordinated zones have been structured with new stands and mannequins aimed to inspire shoppers with complementary outfits.

As part of the ‘Anything but Ordinary’ launch, the retailer continued its ‘Sparks Live’ digital series with a virtual styling event through its website, hosted by Holly Willoughby. The presenter offered styling tips, outfit ideas and opportunities to win prizes throughout the stream, linked to the retailer’s new collection.