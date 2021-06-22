Marks and Spencer launches inclusive skin tone lingerie line

Marks and Spencer have launched a new “neutrals” lingerie line offering more skin tone “nude” colours and sizes, giving customers the “freedom to complement or contrast their skin tone”.

The high street retailer said that it worked collaboratively with the M&S Culture and Heritage colleague network, as well as utilising wider colleague feedback, to redefining its “neutrals” (nude) underwear.

The terms nude and neutral has generally been used for lighter skin tones and Marks and Spencers admits that it was “inconsistent and inadequate for all ethnicities”.

The new range is now truly inclusive, with the new neutrals available in five shades named Opaline, Rich Amber, Rich Quartz, Rose Quartz and Topaz. The crystal and gemstone theme signifies things that are “special and precious” and was selected with the Culture and Heritage network, added the retailer, as they look to step away from industry-standard colour names such as ‘tobacco’.

The range includes its smoothing body T-Shirt bras and no VPL 3-pack knickers, body flexifit crop tops, Wildblooms lace bras (including F-H) and knickers, Rosie exclusively for M&S silk and lace bras (including F-H) and knickers, cotton/lycra 5-pack knickers, full slips with cool comfort, and smoothing shorts with cool comfort.

The neutrals offering is also being trailed in the retailer’s first bra range, Angel.

To highlight the new range, Marks and Spencer have launched a new campaign, ‘Nothing Neutral About It’, featuring models showing “beauty in different shapes, styles, sizes, and colours”.

Laura Charles, Marks and Spencer director of lingerie, said in a statement: “We are the UK market leaders in bras and knickers and with that comes a responsibility to ensure what we sell makes all of our customers feel fantastic. We listened when our customers and colleagues told us we hadn’t got it right when it came to colour; both in the choices available and the way we talked about the neutral shades.

“The global conversations around race and equality over the last 12 months spurred us to go faster in creating a better, more inclusive range. From the product offer to the names, to the marketing, we’ve worked hand in hand with our colleague Culture and Heritage network to deliver a campaign we’re proud of and an underwear range that provides more colours, more sizes and more choice so that all of our customers have the freedom to complement or contrast with their individual skin tone in a way that suits their own personal style.”

