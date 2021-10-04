Marks and Spencer relaunching Jaeger for AW21

British fashion brand Jaeger is relaunching for autumn/winter 2021 as part of the Marks and Spencer family after the retailer acquired the label out of administration for 6 million pounds in January earlier this year.

The “all new” Jaeger will officially launch on M&S.com on October 6 as part of its wider ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy, with a store trial to follow later in October. The first capsule collection will be a curation of “contemporary, collectable pieces” for both women and men that embodies “effortless elegance” and will including coats, dresses, knitwear and tailoring inspired by the Jaeger archives.

Image: courtesy of Jaeger

Jaeger’s new look and feel will stand for “effortless elegance, British modernity, and the creation of tomorrow’s vintage,” explains the brand in a statement, and includes a new logo to mark the next chapter for Jaeger, which like Marks and Spencer, was founded in 1884 and has been creating clothing for 137 years.

Marks and Spencer also added that Jaeger will champion the UK, using British fabrics and manufacturers as part of a global supply chain. The relaunch will emphasise Jaeger’s “quality, design and innovation” while also protecting the heritage of the brand by offering British modernity with impeccable quality, cut and fit.

An independent team has been assembled to reinvigorate Jaeger as a digital-led brand under the leadership of Fiona Lambert, who has worked for George at Asda, River Island and Next.

Image: courtesy of Jaeger

Fiona Lambert, managing director of Jaeger, part of the M&S Family, said in a statement: “There’s nothing more exciting than relaunching a brand and we are delighted to have taken the fabulous heritage of Jaeger and reimagined it with British modernity and sensorial quality that we believe will create “tomorrow’s vintage”.

“From the luxe wool suit to the tartan mini, this first capsule collection truly gives a flavour of what Jaeger will stand for – effortless elegance. We’re looking forward to hearing feedback on our ranges from new customers and those who have been loyal to the brand over the years. What’s most exciting is this is just the beginning.”

Jaeger unveils new look as a digital-led brand following M&S acquisition

The autumn/winter 2021 capsule collection will feature Jaeger’s use of noble fabrics, with silk dresses (from 199 pounds), wool coats (from 199 pounds) and cashmere knitwear (from 125 pounds). There will also be key products inspired by the Jaeger archives such as the iconic shift dress, a throwback to the Jaeger style of the 60s, with contrast cuff and collar made from beautiful French crepe and the new re-invented Camel Hair Coat, an original Jaeger creation, with natural insulation and breathability.

Image: courtesy of Jaeger

The first collection aims to demonstrate the new direction of Jaeger, explains the brand, and adds it will be followed up by a broadened product offer for spring/summer 2022 using customer feedback and extensive research.

Richard Price, managing director of M&S clothing and home, added: “We’re shaping the future of M&S Clothing to be more relevant, more often for our customers – responding to the emergence of platform retailing alongside utilising the strength of our own brand product engine.

“With Jaeger, we have the opportunity to exclusively offer our 22 million customers a much-loved heritage brand which, under Fiona’s leadership, is supported by our infrastructure but has independent vision and values – making it an important part of the M&S Family.”

Image: courtesy of Jaeger

The Jaeger capsule collection will launch online on October 6, through jaeger.co.uk on M&S’s website and in selected M&S stores nationwide from October 28, with prices ranging from 25 to 499 pounds.

Stores set to stock Jaeger include Bluewater, Camberley, Cheshire Oaks, Cribbs Causeway, Edinburgh, Grafton Street (Dublin), Handforth, Harrogate, Kings Road, Marble Arch, Newcastle and Stratford. Each store has been selected as a trial to explore different models from “sell by sample” at Cribs Causeway (browse in-store, buy online) to a full “store within a store” in Edinburgh with a separate Jaeger entrance.