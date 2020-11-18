Marks and Spencer teams up with Ghost

Marks and Spencer have unveiled a capsule collection of limit-edition dresses that have been designed by Ghost London, exclusively for the retailer’s website.

The 10-piece collection has been designed to reflect Ghost’s signature aesthetic the retailer explained and features “contemporary silhouettes, exclusive fabrications and timeless detailing” alongside unique print designs that have been created exclusively for the dress edit.

The dresses, available from November 19, include delicate floral prints and star designs, highlighting the vintage-inspired spirit of the brand. Each dress has been woven in the highest quality viscose and finished with Ghost’s unique garment dye process, for a luxe silk-like finish. Other details include pretty ruffles and shirred, alongside peter pan collars and puff sleeves.

Maddy Evans, head of womenswear buying for Marks and Spencer, said in a statement: “We’re extremely excited to have collaborated with Ghost on this limited-edition collection for Marks and Spencer.

“The ten styles, available exclusively on M&S.com, further elevate our dress offering this season and feature versatile designs that are extremely flattering, easy to wear, and can be dressed up or down; taking you through Winter and beyond. A confident, feminine aesthetic underpins the collection, celebrating modern silhouettes, luxurious fabrics and beautiful prints, synonymous with Ghost, and which we know our customer will love.”

Ghost collection for Marks and Spencer features first foray into childrenswear

The collaboration also features Ghost’s first childrenswear collection with three mini-me dresses, which have been designed co-ordinate back to the womenswear offering.

Ghost has chosen three hero styles to make available in mini-me versions, which will be available in kids sizes 6-14 years.

Touker Suleyman, owner of Ghost, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Marks and Spencer to offer our signature prints and contemporary silhouettes together in a limited-edition collection exclusively designed for the Marks and Spencer customer, and we are proud to present our first foray into childrenswear with three mini-me Ghost dresses.

“As a loyal Marks and Spencer customer and having worked with the brand in different capacities over the past 20 years, it’s been fantastic to collaborate on this collection which we are confident the customer will love.”

The Marks and Spencer x Ghost collection is available from November 19, exclusively online at the retailer’s website. Prices range from 59 to 79 pounds in womenswear, from sizes 6-16 and 30 to 36 pounds for the kid’s collection.

Images: courtesy of Marks and Spencer