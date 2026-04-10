Marks & Spencer doubles down on lingerie with exclusive Body launch

British department store Marks & Spencer is enhancing its lingerie selection with the exclusive launch of Body, a brand that intends to redefine everyday underwear.

Due to drop this month, Body will debut with a 300 piece collection of bras, briefs, shapewear and other underwear essentials, spanning four core categories.

These include Body Invisibles, a range of no-show lingerie solutions; Body Sculpt, a selection of transformative shapewear; Body Soft, “buttery soft lingerie”; and Body Lace, barely-there lace designs.

The launch of Body intends to elevate the lingerie market positioning of Marks & Spencer, which reported that one in three women buy their knickers at its stores.

In addition, the collections respond to research conducted by the retailer, which found that 99 percent of women prioritise comfort and 89 percent want lingerie that boosts confidence.

As a result, the core of Body’s inaugural collection focuses on “advanced fabric innovation and comfort first engineering”. Features include 360 degree stretch, injectable boning that flexes with the body, and minimising solutions.