Marks & Spencer launches cotton programme in bid to strengthen biodiverse farming practices

British department store Marks & Spencer has established a new partnership with sustainability innovator Pilio to launch the Affordable Clean Environment (ACE) cotton programme.

The initiative intends to broaden access to clean energy and strengthen biodiverse farming practices within Indian cotton-growing communities.

Developed as part of Marks & Spencer’s Plan A sustainability strategy, the programme’s focus will be on community livelihoods for cotton farmers, bringing them to the centre of the decision-making process.

Providing financing for on-farm and off-farm solar technologies will also be key, as the partners look to reduce carbon emissions linked to cotton production.

Further efforts will go into habitat creation, restoration of land and the introduction of nature-positive projects, such as native plantings for wildlife.

In a statement, Katharine Beacham, head of materials at Marks & Spencer, underlined how fundamental cotton sourcing was to the company, particularly as 100 percent of the cotton in its clothing “comes from more responsible sources”.

Beacham continued: “The ACE cotton programme builds on that progress by investing in clean energy and nature positive practices that support farming communities and reduce the environmental impact of cotton production.

“It reflects the ambition of our sustainability programme - Plan A - to ensure our clothes are made in a way that supports people, protects nature, and contributes to a lower-carbon future.”