Marks & Spencer launches digital bra-fit booking tool

Marks & Spencer has launched a new digital bra-fit booking tool to provide a more personalised and easier experience for its customers and to better track trends.

Marks and Spencer said it hopes the in-house digital service will provide it with it enhanced data to be able to suggest personalised products to customers; help improve the availability of bras by providing a better understanding of best-selling sizes and styles; and allow it to better track lingerie shopping trends and buying habits.

The new paper-free tool will send emails to customers detailing size information and product recommendations, as well as appointment reminders. It is also linked to the British retailer’s loyalty card, meaning customers can simply scan their card with the bra fitter to access all their details, rather than having to find their booking email when they go for an appointment.

Additionally, post-appointment customer emails have been designed to help customers who want to repeat purchase a few months later having found a style or shape they like.

A version of the booking tool for digital devices used by store colleagues has also been created, meaning colleagues can quickly and easily book appointments for customers shopping in-store.

Laura Charles, director of lingerie at Marks & Spencer, said in a statement: “Marks & Spencer is changing and we have a relentless focus on what our customers want – easy to wear style and wardrobe essentials delivered at great value and backed up by an easy shopping experience. With 1 in 3 women wearing a Marks & Spencer bra it’s our ultimate wardrobe essential and we’re excited that this tool will help us improve the shopping experience for our customers. Offering us better access to data it can ultimately help us grow our market leading bra share.”