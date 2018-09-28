Marks & Spencer launches first collection for children with disabilities

Marks & Spencer is the first high street retailer in the UK to offer a kidswear range for children with disabilities. Titled “Adapted for Easy Dressing”, the line includes T-shirts with soft velcro fastenings at the back of the neck, trousers and shorts with poppers instead of zippers, dresses with discreet pockets for a feeding tube, to name but a few examples. The collection took two years in the making and was based on a survey with 300 parents.

“We’ve absolutely loved working on this project and are proud that every product started from listening to mums and dads”, said Rebecca Garner, Kidswear designer at M&S, in a statement. “Parents passionately told us that disabilities don’t define their children, so the adaptations shouldn’t define their clothes. That’s why all the products are modelled closely on our main collection”.

The new range, which goes up to ages 15-16, is available exclusively on Marks & Spencer’s website.

Photo: Marks & Spencer Facebook