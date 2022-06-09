Marks & Spencer launches first sustainability challenge for start-ups

Marks & Spencer has launched its inaugural sustainability innovation challenge for start-ups and scale-ups.

The British retailer is looking for tech-focused partners to help build on its sustainability efforts and achieve its goal of being net zero by 2040.

Marks & Spencer will be working alongside innovation and investment firm True to find ideas and technologies that either “encourage more sustainable behaviours amongst its customers” or help the retailer to “achieve further efficiencies in its agricultural supply chains”.

Companies can apply to one or both of the two tasks, with the best solution for each chosen for a proof of concept and trial across Marks & Spencer, with scope for further rollout.

Stuart Ramage, head of Marks & Spencer’s innovation team, Ignite, said in a statement: “Calling all start-ups, we’re on the hunt for your latest innovation or technology, which will help us reduce our impact on tomorrow’s world.

“In return, we can turn an idea into reality and offer a trial backed by the scale of Marks & Spencer as a global retailer, with support from our dedicated Ignite innovation team along the way. We’re really excited to hear all of your ideas as we continue to drive a culture of innovation across Marks & Spencer.”