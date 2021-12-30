Marks & Spencer launches Goodmove campaign as activewear booms

Marks & Spencer is continuing to invest in activewear with new products and a dedicated campaign for its Goodmove brand as the category continues to boom.

Marks & Spencer first launched Goodmove back in January 2020, driven by growing consumer interest in health and wellbeing combined with a switch towards more casual and comfortable clothing during lockdowns.

According to Kantar Worldpanel, the activewear market is now worth almost 900 million pounds after seeing 35 percent growth over the last two years.

Thanks to that boom, Goodmove is now Marks & Spencer’s biggest in-house brand, the retailer announced Thursday.

Pandemic causes activewear boom

Goodmove sells 1.6 million items annually, with a total of 275 products across womenswear, menswear and kidswear.

On the back of its success, the brand is now launching new products for spring, including an extra high impact sports bra and reflective and bright items for dark days such as a women’s padded reflective running jacket.

Alongside the range, there will also be a number of third-party brands in complementary activewear categories, including fitness watches via WatchShop and Speedo swimwear.

“Launched just two years ago, today Goodmove is our biggest own brand, a credible competitor in the growing activewear market and a truly relevant offer for our customers,” said Richard Price, Marks & Spencer’s managing director of clothing and home.

He continued: “With health & wellness more important than ever for our customers, we’re starting 2022 with a bold campaign for Goodmove that highlights both the trusted value of the product and the important innovations within the range.”