Marks & Spencer reveals denim collection as part of Redesign Project

UK department store retailer Marks & Spencer has unveiled a denim collection designed as part of the Ellen Macarthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign Project.

This will be the retailer’s first denim line produced to meet the guidelines of the project, which it joined back in February 2021, implementing recycled content, safe chemistry, material sourcing and recyclability.

Co-developed alongside over 80 denim experts, the capsule collection includes five styles available across womenswear, menswear and kidswear, sold exclusively online.

Items in the line have been made using organic cotton, which is a minimum of 25 percent recycled, and no longer utilises unnecessary components, such as metal rivets, that could affect the recycling process.

The collection launch comes as part of Marks & Spencer’s previously established commitment to offer more sustainable denim, as well as a pledge by the retailer to become a net-zero Scope 3 business by 2040.

It expands on the retailer’s ongoing partnership with Jeanologia, which ensures its entire denim range meets sustainable denim principles.