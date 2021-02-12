Marks & Spencer sets out new denim sustainability standards

Marks & Spencer has announced new sustainability standards for its denim ranges amid customer demand for more eco-friendly fashion.

The British fashion giant said its new spring/summer denim ranges are made from 100 percent responsibly sourced cotton and use 86 percent less water compared to the industry average for denim finishing.

Almost half of the ranges also uses more sustainable indigo dyes.

It comes amid an increase in demand for sustainable products from the retailer’s customers. In a recent survey, over half (58 percent) of its shoppers said sustainability is a key consideration when buying denim, while 75 percent said they are looking for jeans that are “made to last”.

Monique Leeuwenburgh, head of product technology for Marks & Spencer clothing and home, said in a statement: “Denim is a wardrobe staple for our customers - but we know now more than ever they want style where sustainability is built in as standard.

“By taking collaborative action with our denim suppliers, we can give our customers the confidence that every pair of Marks & Spencer jeans they buy for the family are not only stylish, great quality and fantastic value – but have been responsibly made too. Our new Spring/Summer denim campaign brings that trusted value promise to life across our digital channels.”