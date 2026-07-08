Marks & Spencer to make London Fashion Week debut this September

British high street retailer Marks & Spencer is set to make its official London Fashion Week (LFW) debut this September, presenting a “see now, buy now” womenswear and menswear collection.

M&S’s debut at LFW coincides with the 100th anniversary of its fashion collection and sees the high street retailer presenting its global collection on the official runway schedule. The runway show itself will centre on a collection of womenswear and menswear that will be immediately available online and in flagship stores across the nation, as well as in key international markets.

M&S aims for accessibility with debut London Fashion Week "See Now, Buy Now" show

“This is a special moment; for 100 years M&S fashion has been part of everyday life, and now we will showcase our designs on fashion’s global stage,” said Stuart Machin, CEO at M&S, in a statement. “At M&S we focus on designing clothes with style, quality and value, and making fashion accessible to all. That’s why we will stream our show, bringing one of the world’s leading fashion weeks and the magic of M&S to everybody. Customers can shop the collections online or from M&S stores across the UK.”

M&S to make LFW debut Credits: Marks & Spencer

M&S’s London Fashion Week show builds on the retailer’s first-ever international runway show streamed from the Casa del Compliments in Ibiza, which was viewed by more than 26 million people, and its debut catwalk event at the Silverstone British Grand Prix, during which it presented a fashion edit of its ‘Dress to Thrill’ range and the M&S x Atlassian Williams Racing partnership travel kit.

“I’d like to thank the British Fashion Council for supporting us in joining the LFW schedule. We look forward to our first LFW show in September and launching our new collection to everyone," added Machin.

The event comes as M&S continues to experiment with more immersive approaches to showcasing its fashion collections in an attempt to connect with its global consumers in new, unexpected ways. At the same time, it also sees the British high street retailer looking to cement the newer direction of its fashion collections, highlighting the accessibility and contemporary feel of the range.

M&S's debut LFW show also comes a decade after fellow high street retailer Topshop became the first to host such a runway event at London Fashion Week, unveiling an 80s-inspired collection at Old Spitalfields Market that went on sale right after the show.

“London Fashion Week is a global platform for creativity, innovation and cultural influence, showcasing the very best of British fashion to the world,” said Laura Weir, CEO of the British Fashion Council, in a statement. “As one of the great icons of the British high street and a valued patron of the British Fashion Council, M&S has played an important role in the nation’s retail and cultural story for generations.”

Marks & Spencer's London Fashion Week show is set to take place on September 18. Details regarding the location have yet to be confirmed.