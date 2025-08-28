Marks & Spencer zones in on menswear with dedicated social media channel

British department store Marks & Spencer is hoping to further tap into the menswear market through the launch of an Instagram channel dedicated to the category.

According to a Kantar study cited by the retailer, it already holds a 10.4 percent market share, and is thus “doubling down on its ambition to broaden customer appeal” by targeting new younger male customers.

With this, the company has launched ‘M&S Man’, an Instagram page focused on menswear that intends to inspire customers through styling tips, behind-the-scenes content and a closer look at new collections.

The decision to launch a specific platform comes in response to a survey carried out by Marks & Spencer, which found that social media was now the number one influence among men aged 18 to 34 in buying clothing and footwear.

This group was also said to be twice as likely to be influenced by fashion seen on social platforms or via celebrity collaborations. As such, the retailer also said it would be “ramping up its menswear ambassador programme”, adding new, familiar faces to the mix to showcase its collections.

In a statement, Mitch Hughes, director of menswear, said: “We are building our authority as a voice in men’s style and doubling-down on our ambition to become the go-to fashion brand for men.

“Through M&S Man and by partnering with some of the UK’s most stylish men, we’re broadening appeal and reaching a new generation of customers. All while continuing to deliver the exceptional quality, innovation and value that M&S is known for.”