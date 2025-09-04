Marquee Brands to expand Isotoner with Sunwin Global Industry

Marquee Brands, which owns brands including Laura Ashley and Ben Sherman, has announced a new partnership with Sunwin Global Industry to accelerate Isotoner’s expansion into new lifestyle categories as it looks to evolve “comfort into a true lifestyle”.

Isotoner, known for its slippers, socks and cold-weather accessories, will work with Sunwin to expand the brand's lifestyle reach, adding home and comfort wear collections to its offerings.

Sunwin, which has headquarters in New York and design offices in London, as well as factories in 15 countries, will lead new product development and distribution across the US and Canada, and will begin with Isotoner’s debut home and comfort wear collection for the holiday season, ahead of a broader rollout across categories in 2026.

Rachel Terrace, chief commercial and growth officer of Marquee Brands, said in a statement: “Isotoner has long been synonymous with comfort, defined through constant innovation, unparalleled quality and patented technologies. This next phase of growth is about extending Isotoner’s Lifestyle into more aspects of daily life, from the products we wear to the spaces we live.

“The opportunity ahead is expansive, with new categories and touchpoints that allow the brand to continue evolving with relevance across generations.”

The partnership marks Isotoner’s first entry into the home category, featuring bedding and accents such as comforter covers, decorative pillows, and throws. The home expansion launches alongside the brand’s debut men’s and women’s sleepwear and loungewear range, including pyjamas, robes, coordinated separates, and thermal wear.

Stephen Budd, chief executive of Sunwin Global Industry, added: “Isotoner is a brand that has earned consumer trust for generations, and we are proud to support its next chapter in the US and Canada.

“Together with Marquee Brands, we see a strong opportunity to translate the brand’s heritage into new categories and experiences for the modern home, applying our operational strengths with a shared focus on quality, design and everyday relevance.”