Marques’Almeida awarded Cotton USA sponsorship at London Fashion Week AW18

London - Cotton USA is set to sponsor Marques’Almeida at London Fashion Week this February.

The design duo behind the London-based fashion label, Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida, received support from the programme while developing their AW18 collection, which will be shown during a catwalk show on Leake Street on Monday. Marques’Almeida used the highest quality materials and fibres available through the Cotton USA scheme to create their collection, which combines compelling technical designs with an ethos of freedom and empowerment.

“It is fantastic to be able to work with designers that are as innovative and talented as Marques'Almeida,” commented Stephanie Thiers-Ratcliffe, International Marketing Manager at Cotton USA. “The way their collections have evolved over the years is a testament to the kind of versatility you can only achieve by working with high-quality fibres like U.S. cotton. We’re so excited to be working with designers who truly embrace U.S. cotton and have the same values as ours.”

“Consumers are increasingly demanding garments that are made from materials and fibres they can trust. Just like Cotton USA Marques'Almeida are passionate about this process, which is why we are so thrilled to be partnering with them at this year’s London Fashion Week.”

Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida added: “We’re extremely excited to be working with Cotton USA at this season’s London Fashion Week. We know we can trust the quality of U.S. cotton, meaning we can focus completely on expressing the vision of our designs, safe in the knowledge that our pieces are made from only the best.” Cotton USA has offered a London Fashion Week sponsorship programme for more than a decade, providing a valuable platform for designers to elevate their profile and expand their individual brands. Previous recipients of the sponsorship include Richard Nicholl, Meadham Kirchhoff, PPQ, Preen and Louise Gray.

Photo: Courtesy of Marques'Almeida