Mary Katrantzou collaborates with Moose Knuckles Canada

Mary Katrantzou unveiled an exclusive capsule collection of coats in collaboration with luxury Canadian outerwear brand Moose Knuckles Canada at her autumn/winter 2018 catwalk show during London Fashion Week.

The collection, which draws inspiration from the preciousness of Victorian interiors and the radical lines of Bauhaus, includes traditional bombers and parkas that have been transformed with pointillist embroidery, leather tufts and velvet flocked damask.

It’s like opposites attract, the opulence, embellishments and signature prints that Mary Katrantzou is known for, have been joined with Moose Knuckles’ workwear sensibility, heavy metal finishings, and stalwart construction.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mary Katrantzou said: "Moose Knuckles allowed me to bring femininity and colour to the rugged world of technical outerwear. We translated the key narratives of the season into a variety of high-end coats interwoven with signature patterns and customised damasks to elevate outerwear beyond the everyday.”

Tu Ly, design director at Moose Knuckles, added: “Mary Katrantzou and I have a strong love of fashion which has made this process exciting and truly collaborative. Together we have completely transformed Moose Knuckles’ signature jackets with Mary’s incredible selection of rich fabrications and exclusive custom prints designs.”

The Mary Katrantzou x Moose Knuckles Canada collaboration will roll out this autumn at select stores internationally.

Moose Knuckles might not be a household name in the UK, however, the brand has protecting Canadians from the cold since 1921, and launched Moose Knuckles Canada in 2007 to create the “leanest, toughest and most luxurious sportswear in the world”. They offer a full-range of weatherproof coats, lightweight jackets, knitwear, shirting, and accessories, some of which are sold in retailers such as Selfridges in the UK.

This isn’t Mary Katrantzou first major collaboration, the London Fashion Week designer has previously worked with Atelier Swarovski, Longchamp, Moncler, Topshop and Adidas Originals on capsule ranges.

Images: courtesy of Mary Katrantzou/Moose Knuckles Canada