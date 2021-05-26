Mary Katrantzou launches affordable line with Bloomingdale’s

American retailer Bloomingdale’s has unveiled a limited-edition collaboration with designer Mary Katrantzou for its private brand, Aqua.

The exclusive collaboration sees Katrantzou bringing her signature bold print aesthetic to Bloomingdale’s Aqua with an 18-piece collection including dresses and separates. The womenswear collection also includes four designs for girls.

The collection features four prints Katrantzou created especially for this collaboration, centred around animal motifs such as butterflies, leopards, and rainbow parrots, alongside vibrant pink florals.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mary Katrantzou said in a statement: “I am excited for the launch of our capsule collection for Aqua that was designed with the intention to create a joyful and feel-good collection that will appeal to women of all ages.

“For the first time we also had the opportunity to delve into girl’s sizing, which was a great creative challenge. The idea was to bring nature’s forms into the prints: from monarch butterflies to punchy florals, and from leopard prints to tropical bird prints, giving the wearer the option to mix and match the styles and patterns.”

Image: courtesy of Bloomingdale’s - Aqua x Mary Katrantzou

Bloomingdale’s private brand Aqua collaborates with Mary Katrantzou

For Aqua, Katrantzou known as the ‘Queen of Prints’ played with scale and colour to create the exclusive prints, with the reimagined leopard print, seen on styles like a wrap jumpsuit, a cropped wide-leg pant, and a puff-sleeve sweater, featuring images of leopards emerging from their own animal print, as a new take on camouflage.

Blue, orange and pink butterflies are drawn over a magnified pattern of black-and-white butterfly wings, creating an eye-catching juxtaposition that comes to life on a v-neck maxi dress, long-sleeve top and a printed leather jacket.

The animal motif continues with a print featuring rainbow parrots set against tropical flora on summer-ready designs including a high neck dress, an off-the-shoulder romper, and a midi slip skirt. Rounding out the themes is a floral print on a crochet trim dress, an off-the-shoulder top and a smocked skirt.

Image: courtesy of Bloomingdale’s - Aqua x Mary Katrantzou

Denise Magid, executive vice president and general merchandise manager for ready-to-wear, concessions and Bloomingdale’s Outlets, added: “Bloomingdale’s is thrilled that our Aqua x Mary Katrantzou collaboration will introduce even more people to the designer’s distinctive style through the lens of our exclusive customer-favourite brand, Aqua.

“Shoppers are excited to dress for spring, and the exclusive prints featured in the collection line are animated, fresh and vibrant, and bring a level of excitement to dressing that our shoppers are currently seeking.”

Bloomingdale’s Aqua is a contemporary, trend-driven brand that aims to feature “of-the-moment” ready-to-wear apparel and accessories at an approachable price point. The brand has previously partnered with celebrities and brands across fashion, entertainment, and music, including Zendaya, Helen Owen, Mary Lawless Lee, Yigal Azrouël, Maddie and Tae, Zadig and Voltaire and Madeleine Thompson.

The Aqua x Mary Katrantzou collection of dresses and separates range from 78 to 378 US dollars and are available at all Bloomingdale’s stores and on Bloomingdales.com.