Mary Katrantzou to launch size inclusive swimwear range, Mary Mare

Mary Katrantzou is delving into the world of swim with a new line called Mary Mare. The line will introduce new styles throughout the year and exist alongside Katrantzou's main line, rather than as a diffusion line.

Katrantzou unveiled her plans for Mary Mare to WWD this week, mentioning that the line will center around natural fabrics and inclusive sizing up to U.S. size 24. The designer announced earlier this month that her main line is set to release a wider range of sizing by the end of this year.

Similar to the plan for Mary mare, the core collection will also be available up to a size 24; previously the brand produced sizing up to an 18.

“It’s something we’ve discussed for the last three years internally, along with some of our wholesale clients,” Katrantzou told Glamour. “They’ve shared with us their intentions to buy bigger sizes, as those sizes are the ones that sell out first.”

Harper's Bazaar reported that Mary Mare will launch next April and retail between 140 and 1,400 GBP, which is roughly 180 to 1,775 USD.