Matchesfashion joins 15 percent pledge

Matchesfashion has joined Aurora James’ 15 Percent Pledge, making them the first U.K.-based company to join the commitment. In 2020, in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests across America and globally, the fashion industry was confronted with their diversity efforts to actually give space to Black-owned brands and fashion industry professionals. Fashion designer Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies, founded the 15 Percent Pledge organization, to get multi-brand retailers and companies seeking to diversity their staff to commit to stocking 15 percent Black owned brands and/or having 15 percent Black employees. The news was reported by Business of Fashion.

Matchesfashion has committed 15 percent of its purchasing budget to Black-owned brands by 2026. Currently, Black owned brands only make up 3 percent of the retailer’s stocks. Matchesfashion also plan on increasing the number of people of color employed on the business side, including creatives and freelancers, to 15 percent.

Matchesfashion joins major retailers including Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Sephora, and fellow luxury e-commerce player Moda Operandi in being members of the 15 Percent Pledge. Matchesfashion is also partnering with the Black in Fashion Council to roll out diversity and inclusion initiatives.