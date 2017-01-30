Matchless London launches Terminator-inspired collection

Matchless London has chosen a collaboration partner for their newest themed collection. Tapping the talents of Arnold Schwarzenegger, the British label has decided to launch a limited-edition capsule.

The new collection will have a theme centered around “The Terminator” movie, with edgy, timeless styles. The collection will include three menswear pieces, made with quality fabrics in Italy named the Iron Bomber, the Cowboy Blazer, and the M47 Tank Coat. The pieces consist of an outerwear brown leather jacket, a zip up jacket with a fur lining, and a double-breasted leather coat. On the inside, as reported by WWD, the label is signed both by the actor himself and by Michele Malenotti, managing director of the brand.

The profits for each piece sold will go towards supporting After-School All-Stars, Schwarzenegger’s charity foundation. Keeping the items within the ‘hero’ theme; these outerwear jackets reflect a utilitarian style with a vintage twist. The pieces are currently available on the brand’s e-commerce website and range from 2,000 to 4,000 dollars in price.

Photos: Matchless London