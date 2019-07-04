Maticevski returns to the catwalk for Paris Couture Week

Melbourne-based fashion designer Toni Maticevski unveiled his new couture/resort 2020 collection as part of Paris Couture Week at Palais De Tokyo’s Orbe De New York this week.

Marking his second show in Paris, Maticevski’s collection featured 36 looks, encompassing a capsule of one-off couture items, as well as signature pieces from resort 2020, inspired by the moment of capturing chance within nature.

“The torrents of nature, where the calm and the mystical collide, was the absolute source for me with this collection,” explained Maticevski on his show notes. "Capturing this reflects a moment when everything aligns and happens, and I am so excited to bring this evolution to Paris.”

Maticevski added: "For me, the purpose is to showcase both the collections and to flex my creative ideas. It is also an opportunity for my clients to get closer to the world of Maticevski and experience the brand in a different way.”

The renowned Australian designer stated that the collection took three months to develop and was inspired by the notion of an “about-to-bloom flower to heightened levels,” which is showcased throughout the collection that includes fabric curls about the face that looks like they grow upwards to the neck like unfurling petals.

Other nature metamorphosis detailing includes butterfly and moth motifs at significant zones such as the neck, back, shoulders and sleeves, while patterns clash and enhance one other representing the hybrid species that emerge such as leopard-butterflies and zebra-moths.

There is a lightness to the collection, with boxy silhouettes feeling light and airy, sensual and fluid, while silhouettes are cinched and tightened, with a tenseness of patent leather curl-studded belts.

Images: courtesy of Maticevski by Mitchell Sams