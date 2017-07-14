Matiere goes movement forward for NYFW: Men's

Matiere decided to get things moving for NYFW: Men's. Literally moving. The brand, whose name translates into the French word materials, took an eco-friendly approach for this season that also included a movement style presentation.

SS18 'REFLECTIONS' LOOK 20 Model: @bomchanlee Styling: @ronbreezy Photography: @pabloravazzani Casting: @communa_k A post shared by Matiere (@matierecollection) on Jul 14, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

While the brand mixed eco-friendly fabrics with more tech friendly fabrics, what really stood out was how freely the clothes could move. A trio of models walked down the runway and performed a modern dance style act where the female model jumped in the air like she was lunging towards something and were caught by two male models.

SS18 'REFLECTIONS' LOOK 19 Model: @sergerigvava Styling: @ronbreezy Photography: @pabloravazzani Casting: @communa_k A post shared by Matiere (@matierecollection) on Jul 14, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

While the concept was a bit avant garde, the clothes, in an aim for functionality, were very minimalistic. The color palette was heavy on neutrals including black, grey and white.

Matiere is known for wanting to continue more technical innovation in fashion, but they are also interested in preserving our planet. Their efforts towards minimalism makes the statement that less is more, and needs to be for our planet.

While their political statement wasn't spelled out, it came through their approach to design by doing simple eco-friendly black jeans and shirts. Fashion needs to think more about longevity, not just the need to buy. The message was subtle, but it was heard loud and clear.