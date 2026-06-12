Matthew Williamson partners with Free People for first apparel collection in 7 years

British designer Matthew Williamson has partnered with Free People to design an exclusive 15-piece capsule collection for summer 2026. The move marks his return to fashion design, with his first collection launch in seven years.

The partnership felt like a natural fit for the two, as the designer’s work resonates with Free People’s philosophy of creativity, freedom, and a celebration of individuality. Williamson, who is known for his take on modern femininity, bold take on colors and prints, and bohemian-glamorous aesthetic, created a collection with Free People that’s inspired by a season of travel across Europe.

The Matthew x Williamson capsule collection features Williamson’s signature use of color and print, with shades taken from the landscapes of Mallorca, where the designer currently resides and runs his lifestyle store Caserra 71.

Matthew Williamson x Free People Credits: Free People

“It's been a while since I've stepped back into the fashion world, so collaborating with Free People felt incredibly exciting. I've long admired their aesthetic, and together we've created a capsule wardrobe that reflects both of our brand DNAs - rooted in colour, print, craftsmanship and a shared spirit of escapism,” said Matthew Williamson in a statement.

“The bohemian spirit I've always loved remains, but reimagined through a more modern, folkloric lens. I wanted the pieces to feel effortless yet impactful - a versatile European Summer wardrobe designed to be worn season after season.”

Celestial motifs and hand-painted designs are central to the collection, and standout pieces include the Palma Printed Maxi Dress, which references a silhouette from Matthew's Spring 2011 archive, the Retro Sunbeam towelling set in a deep, vibrant red, and the full-length Deià Embroidered Coat, inspired by the artistic world of Hotel Corazón.

Matthew Williamson x Free People Credits: Free People

The collection also includes swimwear and accessories for a complete and versatile vacation wardrobe that will take wearers from day to night. “Matthew's world has long felt deeply aligned with the creative spirit of Free People - from his bold use of colour and print to the creativity, artistry and craft surrounding his life and work,” said Leighanne Jones, Senior Creative Director at Free People.

“There's a shared sense of freedom and expression that made the collaboration feel incredibly natural from the beginning. Matthew is a true creative spirit, living a life surrounded by nature, travel, and beauty. Together, we wanted the collection to feel playful, joyful, and full of personality - a fresh take on a Balearic summer wardrobe designed to be layered, mixed, and worn effortlessly,” added Jones.

The Matthew x Williamson capsule collection is available at freepeople.com and select Free People London stores, including Duke of York Square, Richmond, Westbourne Grove, and Hampstead. To celebrate the collection launch, Williamson will also host a dedicated pop-up at Cassera 71, along with a curated collection of Free People's Free-est range.