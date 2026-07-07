Matthieu Blazy presents his second haute couture collection for Chanel today

Paris - Will he be inspired by a fairytale? The spotlight is on Chanel's show in Paris this Tuesday, where Matthieu Blazy will present his second haute couture collection for the legendary French brand.

After debuting in January with an ode to nature, featuring sensual looks full of floral and botanical details, there is much anticipation for the Franco-Belgian designer's new collection.

According to images released by the house on social media, Blazy could present a collection with a fairytale feel.

In a short animated video, a little girl is seen dropping a seed in what appears to be Chanel's mythical premises. A flowering plant grows from it, climbing the famous mirrored staircase until it reaches the sky and forms the brand's double C logo.

As an invitation, the house sent a book-shaped pendant, with "Once upon a time" written on the cover.

Blazy, 42, was appointed at Chanel in late 2024, following his tenure at the Italian house Bottega Veneta (Kering group).

At the double C house, he took over from Virginie Viard. She was Karl Lagerfeld's right-hand woman and took over as artistic director of the French house after the German designer's death in 2019. Lagerfeld had dominated the brand for more than three decades.

Dior's artistic director, Jonathan Anderson, also presented his second haute couture collection yesterday, proposing a wardrobe with plenty of pleats and drapes.

The Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier shows on Wednesday are among the most anticipated moments of this edition. Both brands recently changed creative directors and were absent last season.

In total, 30 brands will present their collections until Thursday in this exclusive fashion category. Only a handful of brands are part of it, and their pieces are destined for galas and red carpets.