Matthieu Blazy set to present his anticipated second collection for Chanel

Paris - Following a successful second show by Jonathan Anderson for Dior, it is Matthieu Blazy's turn at Chanel to overcome the 'second show' hurdle. The show will take place this Monday at Paris Fashion Week, where the Franco-Belgian designer's collection is one of the most anticipated.

Anderson dazzled last Tuesday, on the second day of Paris Fashion Week dedicated to autumn/winter 2026/27 womenswear. He presented his floral proposals for Dior in a show at the Tuileries Garden.

Following this acclaimed second womenswear collection from the former artistic director of Loewe, all eyes are on another emblematic French brand, Chanel. Its show is scheduled for this Monday at 7pm at the Grand Palais, as is customary.

“Bold, superb and curiously daring,” said FashionNetwork of the first collection Blazy presented in October, having recently arrived from Bottega Veneta. His Haute Couture line, at the end of January, was described as “masterful” by Madame Figaro magazine.

For Jeanne Le Bault, fashion editor-in-chief of Marie-Claire magazine, “there was a real continuity between the first women's prêt-à-porter show and the haute couture.”

Blazy proposes “spectacular pieces that are almost Haute Couture and that remain very faithful to the house's narrative,” says Pierre Groppo, fashion and lifestyle editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair France.

According to the journalist, the most interesting thing about his first show in October was “the shirt taken from the men's wardrobe; the work on materials; the volumes; the idea of movement...”

This Monday, Uruguayan Gabriela Hearst will also bring her new collection to Paris. The designs of this stylist, a former designer for Chloé, are based on the concept of sustainable luxury. The fabrics are often made from leftover materials from previous seasons.