Maui Jim expands Manchester United Club Collection

Maui Jim, the largest independently owned sunglasses brand in the world, has created a new limited-edition style, Treble, to continue celebrating the brand's global partnership with Manchester United Football Club. This new frame expands Maui Jim's Club Collection, which launched earlier this year with select styles in honor of Manchester United. Maui Jim Treble was designed for Manchester United fans to commemorate the glory of the Treble win in 1999. Made with premium Italian acetate, the Treble frame features a festive interior collage of pictures from the celebrated moments, tickets and icons from the games. There are only 4,000 Treble sunglasses available worldwide, making this a highly coveted collectors' item for club football fans around the world.

"We are excited to celebrate the success of Manchester United, with the new Maui Jim Treble style," said Jay Black, Maui Jim's vice president of global marketing, in a statement. "As the official vision partner of Manchester United, this style was designed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Treble win, and provide fans globally with the best premium, polarized sunglasses."

In February 2019, Maui Jim first announced their multi-year global partnership with Manchester United to spread the "Aloha Spirit" and communicate the importance of wearing high quality, polarized sunglasses. Soon after, Maui Jim launched the Club Collection, which features four different styles to give consumers worldwide access to the same high-performing sunglasses the players and coaches wear.

Treble features the Manchester United crest in gold tone placed prominently on the right temple to further add to the uniqueness of the frame. This limited-edition frame comes packaged in a collector's box with a keepsake storybook, case, and cleaning cloth..

"Our partnership with Maui Jim is built on style and technology," said Sean Jefferson, Director of Partnerships at Manchester United, in a statement. "We are delighted that our passionate fans around the world now have the chance to celebrate the extraordinary Treble success with such an excellent limited-edition product. To launch such a stylish, premium product shows their dedication to the club and our fans."

photo: via PR Newswire