Maurices launches new jean exchange programme

Women’s size-inclusive fashion brand Maurices is enhancing its customer experience with the launch of its ‘Fit Freedom Jean Exchange’ programme that will allow customers to exchange jeans for a new size for free.

The initiative is exclusive to MyMaurices rewards members and will allow customers who buy any pair of regular price M Jeans by Maurices to exchange them for a new size in the same style for free if their size goes up or down within a year.

"We know women's bodies change over time, and we want to be there for them through all of life's journeys," said Laura Sieger chief marketing officer at Maurices. "This new jean exchange programme further showcases our commitment to providing great service and customer experience everyday by our caring team."

All gently worn exchanged jeans will be donated to local organisations to benefit women in need in Maurices’ hometowns.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the brand’s most innovative M Jeans by Maurices ‘Limitless’ collection, which debuts with ultimate stretch that can fit up to 3 sizes in 1 pair of jeans. The style is a high-rise jegging with luxe fabric for longer wear life, and is available in 4 washes from sizes XS-2X.