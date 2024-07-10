Max Mara signs fragrance deal with Shiseido

Italian luxury fashion house Max Mara has signed a long-term fragrance partnership with Japanese cosmetics group Shiseido.

In a joint statement, the two companies said that Shiseido will have the exclusive worldwide license to develop, produce, market, and distribute fragrances under the Max Mara brand.

The fragrance license will be managed by Shiseido EMEA, a consolidated subsidiary of the Japanese beauty company, and is expected to boost the global growth of Shiseido’s fragrance business.

Luigi Maramotti, chairman of Max Mara Fashion Group, said: “It is a great opportunity for Max Mara to begin such a visionary collaboration in the fragrance business. Shiseido is a company with a rich history and impressive track record to always show the ability and the courage to research, develop, and innovate.”

Alberto Noé, president and chief executive of Shiseido EMEA, added: “This upcoming agreement aligns with our strategy to strengthen our fragrance brand portfolio driving mutual growth and new opportunities for both brands worldwide.

“The collaboration of our two companies, with their unique heritage and strengths will open a new path to exceptional beauty innovations for global consumers.”