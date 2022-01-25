Max Mara to show resort collection in Lisbon

Max Mara has revealed that Lisbon will be the next location for their resort 2023 collection. The Italian fashion brand will hold their show in the Portuguese capital on June 28. The venue has yet to be disclosed.

In 2022, the brand debuted their resort collection on the island of Ischia at Hotel Mezzatorre in Naples. Max Mara began resuming their resort shows in 2021, as Italy’s vaccination rollout helped curtail the spread of the country’s COVID-19 problem. Their event in Ischia was intimate, with a guest list of 80 people, and held outdoors to keep within COVID-19 safety protocols.

Max Mara is the first company to reveal plans for debuting its resort collection this year. Prior to COVID-19, resort collection season was becoming as major as Fashion Month, as brands jet set around the globe to find an off-site destination to show their latest vacation ready collections. Chanel showed their last resort collection in Dubai this past November.