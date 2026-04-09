Maxxam and Graduate Fashion Foundation competition announces 2026 finalists

Four emerging designers have been selected as finalists in the Maxxam x Graduate Fashion Foundation competition, which aims to support new talent in womenswear design ahead of Graduate Fashion Week 2026.

The initiative, led by textile innovator Rosemary Moore and the Graduate Fashion Foundation, challenges students to develop contemporary womenswear using Maxxam’s seamless stretch textiles.

The 2026 finalists are:

Hisham Ramadan, City University Malaysia

Amy Brown, University of Central Lancashire

Jenna Lad, Nottingham Trent University

Madeline Foex, De Montfort University

Each designer presented a concept combining creative direction with technical development, ranging from marine-inspired sportswear to adaptable swimwear and coastal-influenced layered designs. The finalists will now produce one full look in collaboration with Maxxam’s manufacturing partners.

Their finished designs will be showcased at Graduate Fashion Week 2026, where an overall winner will be announced on the gala runway. The competition aims to provide practical experience in textile innovation and support students transitioning into the fashion industry.