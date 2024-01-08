MCM and Bape reunite for Lunar New Year collection

German luxury fashion brand MCM is again teaming up with Japanese streetwear company A Bathing Ape (Bape) for a first-time capsule collection for the Lunar New Year, celebrating the Year of the Dragon.

The two brands first collaborated in October 2019 to redefine the aesthetics and attitude of luxury streetwear, offering ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories. The new Lunar New Year capsule is characterised by a play on pattern, playful graphic applications, and the fusion of Bape’s shark motif with MCM’s signature Visetos.

At the heart of the collection, is the Bape STA logo enveloped with a golden dragon, symbolising unapologetic confidence and irreverent style for the new year.

MCM x Bape, Lunar New Year collection Credits: MCM

The Shark Hoodie, designed in black and cognac Visetos, features the collaboration logo emblazoned over the monogram as well as the quintessential Bape shark motif, woven over the hood’s exterior.

Completing the collection are MCM's most popular silhouettes, including the backpack, the belt bag, the crossbody, the Boston, the Weekender, the North-South tote and the handheld pouch, reimagined with a transparent rendition of Bape's camo pattern, debossed in gold over the Visetos in cognac and black.

Each piece in the collection is also adorned with durable gunmetal hardware and rendered with oversized graphics, audacious curvilinear patterns, and daring animalistic patches, finished with the collaboration logo.

Sabine Brunner, president and brand and commercial officer of MCM, said in a statement: "We are pleased to recombine MCM’s rich heritage of artisanship & mobility with the dynamic creativity of Bape for this next drop.

“Both brands complement one another as they achieved prominence through their natural proximity with the global streetwear movement – MCM finding a renaissance in the New York hip-hop community of the ’80s, and Bape coming of age during the explosion of Tokyo’s Harajuku scene in the ’90s. It is a true celebration of luxury streetwear that captures the essence of the Zeitgeist."

Thomas Hui, chief operating officer of Bape, added: “We are excited to join forces again with MCM for a collaboration that merges the best of both worlds. The launch of this capsule collection is an inspiring synergy of style, individuality, and an unbridled spirit of innovation. This sensational collection will elevate the whole luxury streetwear vibe to the next level.”

