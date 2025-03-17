MCM expands fragrance offering

German fashion brand MCM is expanding its fragrance offering, developed by Inter Parfums, with six new eau de parfums celebrating “adventure and individuality” and the “bold essence” of the brand.

The MCM Fragrance collection takes inspiration from the brand’s iconic leather animals, with each scent bottle topped with a charming character, including a bear, dog, rabbit, elephant, puppy and a dragon to bring a “dash of sparkle and mischief” to the fragrance market.

Sung-Joo Kim, chief visionary and sustainability officer and chairperson of MCM Group, said in a statement: "Our new MCM fragrance collection celebrates individual uniqueness and the sartorial spirit of the Digital Nomad, inspired by our heritage. Each scent brings joy, love, and a reminder of the beauty that pets, and nature’s wonders bring to our lives.”

The MCM Fragrance Collection Credits: MCM

MCM collaborated with a team of perfumers from Dsm-Firmenich to craft the six unique fragrances made from sustainably sourced ingredients. Each fragrance celebrates a distinct facet of character, inviting wearers to explore the undiscovered part of their personality through the art of layering and experimentation.

The Mighty Bear aims to offer strength and resilience with its amber, woody, and floral scent, while the Jolly Rabbit is about embracing playfulness and joy with a blend of orange, enhanced by notes of neroli and earthy vetiver, and the Charming Pup delivers charm and confidence with a floral fusion of rose and cedarwood.

There is also Darling Doxie, showcased in the form of a dog, which has been crafted to offer loyalty and connection with a comforting warmth of ylang-ylang with the serene, nurturing essence of chamomile, while Darling Dragon is an enchanting scent with a citrus blend of yuzu and almond flower to project power and mystery.

The final scent Zen Elephant is wisdom and serenity wrapped in calm with a delicate bouquet of freesia alongside notes of magnolia for quiet reflection. MCM adds that the fragrance has been designed to offer a “meditative retreat that guides you toward balance and mindful stillness”.

Jean Madar, chairman and chief executive of Inter Parfums Inc., added: "The MCM Collection captures the bold essence of the brand. It’s where tradition meets innovation, and every fragrance in the collection is designed to inspire individuality and self-expression.

“MCM is all about dynamism, and that’s reflected in these scents. We're excited to bring this collection to life, giving our consumers a distinctive fragrance experience that blends luxury with a sense of adventure."

The Jolly Rabbit, Mighty Bear, Charming Pup, and Darling Doxie fragrances will be available at MCM stores and online, while the full collection of all six fragrances, including the Daring Dragon and Zen Elephant will be available through Inter Parfums’ extensive network of global outlets.