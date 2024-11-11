MCM launches debut leather alternative collection featuring Mirum

German luxury fashion brand MCM has launched its debut collection of handbags made from Mirum, a plastic-free and vegan alternative to conventional leather.

The collection launch cones as MCM continues to incorporate more responsible practices across its brand, ranging from material usage to packaging. “MCM is the leader of a New School of Luxury where sustainability is our ultimate goal enabled by our digital transformation,” said Sung-Joo Kim, MCM chairperson and chief visionary officer, in a statement on the collection.

MCM Mirum capsule collection Credits: MCM

“For us, our efforts toward sustainability include enhancing business efficiency and working to reduce environmental impact. As a leading luxury fashion house, MCM is committed to contributing positively to society and the environment.”

Created by biomaterials company Natural Fiber Welding (NFW), Mirum is made from virgin natural materials and repurposed agricultural by-products, including natural rubber, plant oils and waxes, natural pigments, and minerals. The world’s first 100 percent recyclable and circular leather alternative, Mirum’s carbon footprint is only 5 percent of that of traditional leather and just 30-40 percent of the impact of other animal leather alternatives, such as polyurethane (PU).

The new Mirum capsule collection, which follows a two-year creative design process, features the brand’s iconic Himmel Shopper in two sizes in a classic black colorway. The collection is now available in MCM stores worldwide.