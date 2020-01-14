Fashionunited
 
MCM launches gender-neutral lounge and sleepwear collection
Dale Arden Chong
|

Luxury lifestyle and accessories brand MCM has expanded into leisurewear for those at-home moments with its first-ever Lounge & Sleepwear collection. According to an announcement from the company, the collection is rooted in “the brand’s travel heritage and interpreted for the modern nomad.”

With comfort at its focus—and the bold, colorful spirit of the brand—the mulberry silk collection was designed to empower the individual, taking an inclusive, gender-neutral stand. MCM’s latest launch includes a reversible robe, pajama sets, separates, and sleep masks, each featuring the label's logo. The Lounge & Sleepwear collection was also created to pair well with the brand’s new underwear collection, in addition to other products from MCM.

The MCM Lounge & Sleepwear collection is available in MCM stores worldwide and online.

Images: Courtesy of MCM
