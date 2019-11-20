Meet Studs: The NYC- based jewelry retailer reimagining the piercing experience

Los Angeles - In an era where direct-to-consumer brands have become increasingly popular with shopping malls and brick-and-mortar locations working to market themselves for the digital consumer, Studs—a piercing and jewelry retail experience and brand—has launched for today’s shopping experience. Creating a safe, high-quality piercing experience at an accessible price point, as well as a selection of jewelry geared toward the Gen-Z demographic, New York-based brand aims to modernize the traditional piercing experience typically associated with tattoo parlors and shopping malls.

Founded by the company’s chief executive officer, Anna Harman, and its chief marketing officer, Lisa Bubbers, Studs came out of the desire to fill the gap between “mall brands” such as Claire’s—which was known for quick, cheap or free piercings using piercing guns—or tattoo parlors, which are often expensive and not optimized for today’s average customer.

Launching with a location in the Nolita neighborhood of New York to provide innovative and safe piercings, Studs offers its customers a variety of offerings to make its experience as seamless as possible. One part of its piercing and shopping experience is Studs’ Earscapes, where the brand creates personalized combinations of piercings and earrings meant to mix and match for the shopper’s taste.

Studs' New York location creating a new jewelry shopping experience

For its piercings, Studs has created a collection of jewelry with Anna Sheffield, a fine jewelry designer and the founder of New York-based brand Bing Bang for its customers to choose from as well as fashion jewelry. Additionally, the company will also offer fashion jewelry made in collaboration with independent brands including Susan Alexandra, Man Repeller and Yumuno that will be available exclusively at the Studs Studio.

Piercing services at Studs are available for a flat fee of 35 USD for one ear, and 50 USD for two ears, which are applicable to any area of the ear. Piercing jewelry will range from 30 USD to 180 USD per earring while fashion jewelry will be available from 14 USD to 175 USD per earring.

The Studs Studio is located at 12 Prince St. in New York City. Consumers can also shop for jewelry on the brand’s website.

Images: Courtesy of Studs