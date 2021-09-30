Megan Thee Stallion stars in Coach x Schott NYC collaborative campaign

Luxury fashion house Coach has unveiled its collaboration with American clothing manufacturer Schott NYC, with the duo releasing a shearling outerwear collection as part of the house’s autumn 2021 line.

Bringing together two American heritage labels, the collection sees the merging of each brands’ distinct expertise in leather craftsmanship. Both originating from New York City, the pair aimed to capture the city’s spirit and attitude, with a campaign inspired by the street style of the late seventies, early eighties.

The Coach x Scott NYC collection includes a variety of oversized luxe coats and aviator jackets, as well as bags, heels and sliders in shearling styles.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, a Coach ambassador, is featured in the collaboration’s campaign alongside a number of her friends, including beauty influencer Queenie and fellow artist Pardi Fontaine.

“This new collaboration is a celebration of authentic, iconic American style and the craftsmanship of New York City,” explained Coach’s creative director, Stuart Vevers, in a statement. “It is inspired by people, past and present, who embody what it means to be an individual and who inspire us. Partnering with Schott, Megan and her friends on this campaign was important to my vision for the house.”