Melissa and Opening Ceremony launch collaborative collection

Brazilian jelly shoe brand Melissa has joined forces with Opening Ceremony, the American brand led by Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, who recently stepped down as Creative Directors of French fashion label Kenzo.

Lim and Leon reimagined three of Melissa’s classic silhouettes: a slider, a low-block mule and a netted sandal, all in summer-inspired colors. The three shoes were released on June 27 in all Opening Ceremony and Galeria Melissa stores worldwide, with a global wholesale release to follow on July 12.

“We are so excited to partner with Melissa this season. When Humberto and I visited Brazil in 2002, we discovered this super comfortable, creative footwear brand and have admired Melissa ever since. This collection marks our first collaboration together and celebrates the youthful, spirited aesthetic of both brands”, said Lim in a statement.

Melissa partners up with internationally acclaimed artists and fashion designers quite often. Previous collaborations include Karl Lagerfeld, Jeremy Scott and Vivienne Westwood.

Images: courtesy of Melissa