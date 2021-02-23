Melissa collaborates with Lazy Oaf

Brazilian footwear and accessory brand Melissa has collaborated with London-based cult label Lazy Oaf on an 8-piece jelly collection.

The collection takes inspiration from the nineties when jelly shoes were originally a hit and have been reimagined with Lazy Oaf’s “modern, playful lens” explained Melissa.

Lazy Oaf has incorporated bold daisies and signature Oaf heart badges across the jelly bands of Melissa’s Kick Off silhouette, which features a chunky sole style with nostalgic adjustable clip and velcro fastenings.

The sandals come in five colourways green, pink, blue and two statement blacks with hearts and flowers, alongside three mini Melissa x Lazy Oaf jelly bags in pink, green and black.

All sandals and bags are made from 100 percent vegan recyclable plastic.

Melissa’s brand director Raquel Scherer, said in a statement: “We have been fans of Lazy Oaf for a while, and were ecstatic when the opportunity to collaborate arose. We have many shared values and elements, such as both brands’ vibrant and playful colours and styles, and strong community pillars with devoted fan bases - ours in Brazil and theirs in the UK - which we have seen first-hand since opening our concept store in London.

“Through this collab, we were able to add Lazy Oaf’s fun elements to one of our most iconic styles and created an exciting, exclusive product that we can’t wait to share with our communities.”

Founder and creative director of Lazy Oaf, Gemma Shiel, added:: “We had seen some recent Melissa collabs that had knocked our socks off and when they got in touch we were really excited about exploring the ways we could bring a bit of Oafness to their shoes.”

The Melissa x Lazy Oaf bags are priced 35 pounds and the sandals 99 pounds and are available to buy online at shopmelissa.com and lazyoaf.com.

Images: courtesy of Melissa x Lazy Oaf