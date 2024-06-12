Melissa unveils collaboration with Bimba y Lola

Spanish fashion brand Bimba y Lola has unveiled a summer capsule collection with Brazilian footwear brand Melissa.

The collection is described as an exploration of both brands DNA and features four bags and three jelly fisherman sandals.

The sandals are a reinterpretation of Melissa’s ‘Possession’ model and available in three colours - iridescent blue, salmon and black, while the jelly basket takes inspiration from Bimba y Lola’s archive and is available in black, lime green, pink and blue and features Melissa’s tutti-frutti scent.

Melissa / Bimba y Lola capsule collection campaign featuring model Gabriela Brooks, photographed by Hedvig Jenning Credits: Melissa

“Melissa / Bimba y Lola is not just a collection; it's a style-conscious manifesto for summer. From the city to the coast, this collaboration celebrates fun, originality and a commitment to our planet. Optimism is a choice,” explains Melissa in the press release.

The collection will be available from June 20 from both brand's websites and at selected stores.

