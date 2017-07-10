Men's SS18 Top Collections Overview

Trendstop’s menswear team brings you an in-depth review of the designer collections that will be making an impact on the contemporary men's fashion into the Spring/Summer 2018 season and beyond. Full of fresh innovation and inspired design, these key collections embody the direction and development of the menswear market. From the avant-garde London scene via the iconic fashion houses of Milan and onto Paris, the home of haute couture, our expert analysts reveal the directions that will inspire your next menswear collection. Our comprehensive trade show coverage and catwalk galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three directional designer collections that will be informing the SS18 season trends. At Alex Mullins, a blissed-out high summer aesthetic references the 90s while childhood holidays inspire the modern-retro aesthetic seen at Marni. Dior also go back-to-school, introducing a younger demographic to their traditional tailoring with references to American college culture and Ivy League aesthetics.

London - Alex Mullins

Mullins’ blend of summer-of-love imagery and distorted, oversized shapes signals a collective shift away from the traditional streetwear/sartorial divide. The collection is characterized by exaggerated proportions and print as photographic florals stretch across loose shirts and high-cut pants while dramatic asymmetric silhouettes elevate washed-denim separates.

Milan - Marni

Francesco Risso makes his mark on Marni’s menswear with off-kilter proportions and unexpected fabric/colour combinations. Childhood memories and dreams of escape inspire whimsical, mismatched forms in tobacco tan neutrals, ocean blue stripes and semaphore flag panelling. Shrunken Argyll's, and cropped trouser lengths introduce contemporary proportions to holiday nostalgia.

Paris - Dior Homme

Dior’s menswear line showcases a crisp, tailoring-heavy reworking of the millennial male wardrobe, infused with an athletic spirit. The addition of varsity stripes, logo-banded tees and bomber jackets in a palette of collegiate maroon, scarlet and grey, relaxes the house's classic Bar silhouette a more youthful, irreverent appeal.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Alex Mullins Spring Summer 2017, Marni Spring Summer 2017, Dior Homme Spring Summer 2017.