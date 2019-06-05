Menswear continues to boom

The UK menswear market grew 3.5 percent, up 500 million pounds, year-on-year in 2018 to 15.5 billion pounds, according to new data from market research agency Mintel.

The research revealed ahead of the 14th edition of London Fashion Week Men’s (LFWM), which kicks off this Saturday, June 8, predicts that menswear sales will grow a further 15.4 percent in the next five years, bringing the sector’s total value to 17.9 billion pounds by 2023.

London Fashion Week Men’s will once again return to the Truman Brewery, in the heart of London’s East End, and will showcase more than 40 UK and international menswear designers on schedule through an array of fashion shows, presentations, performances and events from Saturday, June 8 to Monday, June 10.

Highlights for the June edition includes Craig Green, three-time winner of the British Designer of the Year Menswear accolade at The Fashion Awards, who will present a catwalk show on Monday, while British fashion house Alexander McQueen returns to the LFWM schedule with a presentation on Sunday, and NewGen designers Bethany Williams and Nicholas Daley will both host presentations.