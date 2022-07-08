Menswear fashion SS23: Collections to watch

Emerging designers and growing labels made their mark amongst the more established names throughout Men’s Fashion Month. Combining technical and performance know-how with a highly developed approach to craftsmanship and a sense of youthful playfulness, provided an inspiring vision of fashion’s future and the evolution of menswear.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at key collections to watch from Spring/Summer 2023 Men’s Fashion Month.

Amiri

Though Amiri’s past may be rooted in the jeanswear sector, the SS23 collection expanded their offering with an exciting technicality and colour variation. Jacquard patched and washed denim outerwear, shirts and shorts dyed in oceanic shades of blue and green, appeared alongside croc embossed football shirts and vintage athletic refences in a heavily sports-inspired display. Tufted trims and embroidery detailing put additional focus on creating textural interest that elevated sport/street hybrid causals to luxury level.

Facetasm

Focusing on the functional, Hiromichi Ochiai’s seasonal outing offered up a packable collection of layering pieces designed for outdoor performance. Lightweight, mix and match separates came in jungle-inspired, pixelated patterns or all-over logo prints, detailed with zip fastenings, patchworked ripstop fabrications and laser cut holes. Raincoats could be folded up into tiny pouches for easy transportation when not being worn for the ultimate practical style.

Denzilpatrick

Launched in 2021 by designer Daniel Gayle, the Denzilpatrick collection played with colour and texture, putting a youthful spin on classic menswear codes. Cricket jumpers in canary yellow brushed yarn fused summer sport with high-end luxe whilst technical satin jackets over tailoring and exploded plaid prints layered with vintage-inspired knits spoke to Gayle’s expressive take on blending contemporary techniques with traditional, artisanal production.

