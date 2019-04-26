Menswear Street Style 2019 Overview

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers a first look at three top menswear trends spotted on the streets of the international fashion capitals.

Trendstop's global street style team have been documenting the latest influencer looks from cosmopolitan cities across Europe and Asia. From London to Tokyo, through Paris, Milan and Florence, our expert photographers and analysts have captured the must-have pieces and essential styling trends that will be informing the menswear apparel, footwear and accessories markets into 2019 and beyond. Our dedicated street style trend reports identify and evaluate the commercial value and longevity of each trend, giving you the optimum level of in-depth analysis to inform decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive insight into three of the key trends hitting the fashion metropolises. Digital Tribes and Refined Rodeo rework staple menswear motifs with a modernist twist while core accessories are contemporised through the use of new materials in Translucent Plastics.

Digital Tribes

Tribal prints are reinvented via graphic executions that tap into the digital age. Striking outlines amplify the bold, painterly applications within, introducing a modern maximalist aesthetic to casual and streetwear. Abstracted tribal motifs layered over contrasting prints provide accessories with a statement appeal.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: London 2019, Florence 2019, Tokyo 2019.

Refined Rodeo

Wild West Americana is channelled in a contemporary direction for 2019 as classic styles are redefined with an increasingly smart-casual appearance. Rodeo essentials are infused with a minimalist feel with simplified styling and pared back details while more tailored silhouettes offer a fresh formality.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Paris 2019, Milan 2019, Paris 2019.

Translucent Plastics

A key fabrication for accessories, clear plastic materials provide a glimpse into the world of the fashionista. The humble shopper and simple clutch bag are elevated with understated graphic branding and plays on scale as see-through constructions that highlight their designer content.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: London 2019, London 2019, Florence 2019.

