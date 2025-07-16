Menswear trends: The new timeless pieces for spring/summer 2026

The tide is turning for menswear. For spring/summer 2026, the male wardrobe is returning to a classic vision of elegance, converting streetwear into more formal looks.

In the face of an uncertain geopolitical climate, brands have chosen to focus on safe bets. These are timeless styles that will remain fashionable for a long time and are less likely to end up in the sale bin. From short shorts and shirts to suit trousers, FashionUnited has reviewed the pieces from the SS26 menswear shows to identify the timeless pieces that will be bestsellers.

Outdoor jacket

Menswear SS26: EgonLab, Louis Vuitton, Armani. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Outdoor standards are becoming the new classics. The merging of technical and casual wardrobes made its appearance several seasons ago and is here to stay. Taking centre stage is the short parka in technical material and bold colours.

Short shorts

Menswear SS26: Solid, Louis Vuitton, Prada. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Short shorts served as a common denominator at the spring/summer 2026 menswear shows. Short, even ultra-short, shorts are becoming a key piece in the wardrobe; an easy-to-coordinate garment, revisited in a lighter length.

Boxy shirt

Menswear SS26: Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce & Gabbana. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Evoking Elvis Presley or the NASA engineers of the 1970s, the shirt is a classic with a deliciously vintage charm. For spring/summer 2026, its short sleeves and boxy cut give it a relaxed elegance, seen at Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood and Dolce & Gabbana.

Suit jacket

Menswear SS26: Lemaire, Martine Rose, Pasqualetti. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

With single or double-breasted buttons, the enthusiasm surrounding men's suit jackets reflects the new momentum of tailoring in men's wardrobes. Classic and versatile, it expresses the desire for a smarter silhouette that contrasts sharply with the hoodie-jogging uniform of the post-Covid era.

Suit trousers

Menswear SS26: Auralee, Paul Smith, Amiri. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Like the suit jacket, men's trousers inject a dressed-up elegance into the men's silhouette for spring/summer 2026. Worn loose and belted, its slightly retro look makes it a classic of classics, one that is here to stay.

Flip-flops

Menswear SS26: Louis Vuitton, Lemaire, Hermès. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Their nonchalance had already won over women's wardrobes several seasons ago, contributing to the huge success of Havaianas. Now flip-flops are also attracting men. Prada and Louis Vuitton are among the brands featuring them.

Small knotted scarf

Menswear SS26: Hermès, Ami Paris, Acne Studios. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Whether a knotted bandana or a pleated scarf, attention to detail is now focused on the neck. Like a finishing touch to an outfit, it completes the silhouette by injecting an old-fashioned elegance. From Ami Paris to Agnès b. and Acne Studios, the delicacy of this slightly dandyish detail has been embraced by almost all of the SS26 menswear shows.